MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies responded to a scary scene at the federal courthouse downtown Monday morning.

Bibb Lt. Sean DeFoe said a man drove his car to the front of the courthouse and was threatening to hurt himself with a knife.

He eventually dropped the knife when a deputy showed up on scene and now the man is in custody. Apparently, no one was hurt.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Napoleon Gray. Williams says he was taken to a hospital to be treated and there will be no charges.

Court records show that Gray has filed more than three dozen lawsuits at the federal court – against Houston County, Sheriff Talton, Governor Deal, Prestige Auto Group, Robins FCU, City of Warner Robins, Baldwin County, Ben Hill County and more.

We'll update this story when more details are available

