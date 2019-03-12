MACON, Ga. — "We've had over 350 donors contribute to this project, and we really couldn't have done it without their help," Mercer Senior Vice President Larry Brumley said.

He's glad that the wait for the highly-anticipated Capricorn Studios is finally over.

"We've been fundraising for the last four years. It's been a pretty significant project, so we've had to raise over $4 million to get this renovation done," he said.

Mercer's hosting a VIP party for Invited guests and donors who contributed $1,000 or more to get an exclusive look inside.

"We have different recognition plaques that thank our donors in certain rooms that are named for certain people and organizations, like our two largest funders for this project the Peyton Anderson Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation," Brumley said.

Georgia native songwriter/singer Brent Cobb, who will perform at the grand opening, says he's honored to be a part of such rich music history.

"The history of Capricorn is just amazing. Even before I knew everything I was listening to was pretty much Capricorn recorded, it blew me away when I found out," Cobb said.

He's thankful for all those who had a hand in bringing Capricorn Studios back to life.

"People that donated as much as much as they have to this event tells you right there that people still care about music that has come from Macon and music to still come from Macon," he said.

The event begins at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Guests will get to tour the studios and enjoy a live performance by the Randall Bramblett Band.

Brumley says they're expecting hundreds of people for Tuesday's 2 p.m. event that's free and open to the public.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.




















