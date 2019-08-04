MACON, Ga. — Plans for three new intramural fields for Mercer University were approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning on Monday, but not without some conditions.

The fields and 81-space parking lot will be located at 969 Linden Avenue, near Chestnut Street and the Macon Dog Park.

The board says the plans are approved, as long as the lights shut off at 11 p.m. and the fields are not used to host regional tournaments or other institutions.

During the meeting, Triple Point Engineering did say they were concerned with light pollution in the area, and plan to use special shades on the lights to decrease the 'haze.'

The fields still have to go through some departmental approvals, and homes across the 10-acre area will be demolished.

For the full plan on the Planning and Zoning website, click here.