MACON, Ga. — During the shelter-in-place order, many of us have been using the extra time to work on our art skills.

Well, now the McEachern Art Center wants to see what you've been working on!

The art center is calling for all artists in Central Georgia to submit their work for the New Macon Open Art Show. The show is all-inclusive.

"I wanted to do something that was specifically community driven and about the community of artists in Macon," says center director Ben Dunn. "It's a wide open thing for all artists to get together and have a really big show."

Anyone can submit their artwork to New Macon Open, regardless of your age or level of experience. The show is also open to art in any medium.

If you would like to submit your work, just visit McEachern's website to get a submission form.

Dunn wants to include everyone's work and share the art gallery experience with the Macon community.

"It's been a mind-blowing experience to see how many people are just going home on the weekends and making art," says Dunn. "There are a ton of artists here...that's been a surprising, wonderful experience to learn about how many more artists there are than I thought."

The McEachern Art Center is accepting submissions until May 22nd.

Dunn says he hopes to open the art show up for everyone to see sometime in June.

