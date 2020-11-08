North Macon voters respond to runoff election experience

MACON, Ga. — North Macon voters lined up before 7 a.m. at Mabel White Baptist Church, but once the doors opened, people moved right on through. "I was worried about today because I needed to get to work, but it was in-and-out. I walked right in, got my stylus and my card, voted, and got right out. Less than five minutes it seemed," Bibb County voter Aisha Ware said. "Went ahead and go ahead and do it this morning, figured it wouldn't be a very long line, and got in and got it done," Bibb voter Chirs Lindsey said.

Ware and Lindsey had a different experience during June's election which had less poll workers and longer wait times.



"We had to wait in line and do the social distancing and then we were in the smaller building and we waited and took our time and we voted and moved on through. It was smooth, but it was little longer," Ware said.



"I was able to get through by 7:05-7:10 so it wasn't too bad, about 20-25 minutes. Today was much faster. I mean, when you only have one election to make, it only takes about a minute and half and then you're done," Lindsey said.



Election supervisors recruited more poll workers to help this time around. Lindsey and faithful voter Carl Discher say that made all the difference.



"I think last time I came there were like two or three, I think there were like four or five this morning. So just those extra people I think helped speed the process alone," Lindsey said.