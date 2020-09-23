Macon-Bibb County and other partners will hold a press conference Wednesday to mark the demolition of some houses and transferring property

MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park will soon get even bigger after demolishing a few houses and transfer property to make room for expansion.

Macon-Bibb County and other partners will hold a press conference Wednesday to mark the demolition.

In March of 2019, legislation was passed to help the park in several different ways, such as an expansion of the park from 700 to nearly 3,000 acres.

Other improvements included the change from a national monument to a national historic park.

"Expanding the footprint to it's original intent to the 2,800 acres, it's just really great for us -- it's great for Macon, it's great for the state, and it's great for the park service. It's a great place for people to take their kids. I've actually worked out from there, and just having a change of scenery is fantastic," said Kensey Rabun, executive director of the park.