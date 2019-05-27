MACON, Ga. — Certified PGA golf pro Jack Dean says he's offering scholarships to kids who want to join Macon's PGA Junior League.

Madison Pooler and her sister London joined the junior league together.

"Most kids in my school they do regular sports like softball or baseball, stuff like that," said Madison.

They've played for years with their dad, who also doubles as their caddy. London says she plans on teaching her dad how to step up his game.

"Maybe how to putt better...he could use some help on that," said London.

The cost to join the league is normally $250, but Dean says he's raised enough money to give away 35 scholarships so kids could play for free.

This will be Heavin Thorton's first time playing golf. She says she hopes to catch up to Tiger Woods.

"It's just a really good sport and I've always wanted to try it. I've always watched golf on TV with my uncle and I've always wanted to try doing it like them," said Thorton.

Dean says it's great to see the kids smiling and practicing. He's aiming to sign up more kids.

They need 20 players to start the league and so far they have 12 signed up. The league lasts for a total of 4 months.

If you'd like to join or need more information, check out the flyer below:

2019 Junior League Flyer How to Register You can register your junior golfer to play at the following link :http://www.pgajlg.com/register The registration fee is $75 that you must pay online directly to the PGA. When you get into the link put Bowden in as the home facility. The total cost of the program is $250.

