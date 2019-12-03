MACON, Ga. — Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a bill to officially make Ocmulgee National Monument a national park.

The United States Senate passed the bill back in mid-February.

The park already has national monument designation, but the bill also allows the park to quadruple its size, expanding from 700 acres to 2,800 acres.

Park Superintendent Jim Davis says the land they're looking to acquire is mostly farmland and trees, and belongs to a handful of people.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Bibb County have both agreed to donate their parcels of land to the park.

The Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative estimates they'd need $2 million to $3 million to buy the other properties.

They've already raised $1 million and expect the expansion to be completed in a year.

David says they'd love to add additional trails, another canoe ramp along the Ocmulgee River and look for additional Indian artifacts on surrounding properties.

This is David's last year before he retires, and he says he's happy to see his dream coming true.

The National Park Service created the Ocmulgee National Monument in 1934, and it preserves parts of a village created by Native Americans who lived on the site around 900 A.D.

