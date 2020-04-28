MACON, Ga. — With people out of work and businesses shut down, nonprofits are taking a major hit from losing loyal donors.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia says any donation would help so they can continue to support people in recovery.

Last spring, Rescue Mission opened the doors to their new location on Zebulon Road.

CEO Pat Chastain didn't think he'd have to shut them a year later.

"With the COVID-19, the chaos that's going on with that, we haven't been able to do the graduations. We've had to put a halt on intakes just for temporary, at least until the stay-at-home order is up," Chastain said.

They've taken a financial hit -- having to cancel spring fundraisers, and loyal donors are pulling out of contributions for personal matters.

"It's been tough. I think it's even tough to even ask for things, because you're sensitive to other people who are going through the same things you're going through, but we have needs, so what we try to do is keep it to the basics," he said.

With over half of their revenue coming from donations, Chastain says any little bit would help.

"Donate. I know people are going through their houses, they're cleaning out. Spring cleaning. Everybody's at home doing those kinds of things. Anything that's still in working order that people do not want anymore, put in our donation bins," he said.

Chastain says more clients generally join their recovery program in spring. He has faith they'll be able to help them soon.

"We've had some wrinkles that we've had to work through with the COVID-19, but we know God has a plan so we're just being patient," Chastain said.

Rescue Mission's funding goes towards providing shelter, food, medical assistance and recovery assistance for the people who depend on their program.

You can find a list of Rescue Mission's donation bin locations here. They also have a safe, no-contact way to donate items at their main location on Zebulon Road.

