Retired Fire Prevention Director for Bibb County Larry Smallwood was named Fire Inspector of the Year by the Georgia Firefighters Inspectors Association.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, 18 firefighters and County Manager Keith Moffet were there to support him at the 47th annual Firefighters Recognition Day at Georgia's State Capitol.

Smallwood spent 40 years as an inspector on the local and state level before retiring in 2015.

He still teaches fire inspection at the Georgia Fire Academy and is a founding member of the inspectors association, even serving as its president.

"Director Smallwood is a great choice for this recognition because he has devoted his entire adult life to serving and protecting the people of Macon-Bibb and Georgia through code development and enforcement," said Riggins, in a press release. "It makes me feel exceptionally proud to know that our people and our department are recognized for their expertise and professionalism at this level."