MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority along with Central Georgia Technical College and Robins Air Force Base are set to make an announcement Friday morning at the former Boeing plant.

Senator David Perdue, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment Robert McMahon and Mayor Robert Reichert are just some of the names speaking at the event.

They say it's for the development of a 'strategic workforce project,' and if approved, will be housed on property at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Plans will be revealed for facilities, hangars, and classrooms for workforce and training programs in what they call a 'first-of-its-kind project.'

The announcement will take place at the former Boeing facility located at 1821 Avondale Mill Road starting at 10:30 a.m.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from October 2016, when Macon's Boeing plant was announced to close.