MACON, Ga. — With the effort to increase social distancing, churches across Central Georgia have cancelled their service to keep their members safe.

Monday night, St. Joseph Catholic Church announced that it will no longer hold public masses or liturgies.

The Poplar Street Catholic church is following instruction from the Diocese of Savannah.

"Most people are very saddened," St. Joseph pastor Scott Winchel said. "Everybody understands, but it's the next step of actually closing the doors."

While St. Joseph will no longer hold large gatherings, the church is still open during its regular business hours for those who want to pray.

"It's different than being able to come to a specific mass and spend time and worship with God," Winchel said.

In place of meeting as a group, St. Joseph started live streaming their mass services on Facebook.

Winchel encourages people to stay strong through this period of time.

"We seek to try to carry the cross we've been given the best we can," Winchel said. "We hope and pray that the Lord blesses all of our people during this time."

Winchel says the the Diocese of Savannah plans to re-evaluate holding mass around April 1.

St. Joseph's Catholic School will also close beginning this Wednesday.

