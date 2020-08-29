The goal of the event is to bring all women together

On Saturday, community members will come together to continue the fight against violence.

Carl Myers, who is a member of the "Starting Five Brotherhood," has decided to focus on helping women this month.

The goal of the event is to bring all women together to find solutions on how they can work to help each other within the community.

Myers says through Saturday's event, he's hoping the women will find a way to uplift each other, but also address the issues that may occur in womanhood.

There will be several speakers including the mother of the 22nd homicide victim.

Myers says that mothers around the community need great support.

"They're the ones around our children, they're the ones that usually protect them, so, you know, just focusing on them, showing that we're here for them, showing them that there here for one another, you know? I feel like that's a positive statement," said Carl Myers.