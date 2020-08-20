Organizers with the Central Georgia Empowerment Fund want to show people there's more than one way to give back

MACON, Ga. — Since 2011, communities around the world have celebrated August as Black Philanthropy Month.

The idea was created by Dr. Jackie Copeland with the desire to encourage growth and giving in Black communities.

This year, event chair Yolanda Latimore and other leaders at the Central Georgia Empowerment Fund made Black Philanthropy Month local with several events promoting improvement in Macon.

One of those events is the Art of Black Giving exhibit at the Tubman Museum.

The art gallery showcases work from 13 Black local artists, with each piece having been donated to the non-profit of their choice.

"I was just trying to think of a more creative way to get people involved," says Latimore. "Visual arts are at a climax right now and with everything going on, a lot of artists are really shining."

For painter Rhonda Miller, it was a powerful experience to see different artists come together for multiple good causes.

"We all have different types of art, but we come as one giving back, to give is to heal," says Miller.

Miller decided to donate her painting to 100 Black Men of Macon-Middle Georgia, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Central Georgia communities.

Latimore hopes that the exhibit shows people that you can give back to your community with more than just money.

"You can give your time, your talents," says Latimore. "Most folks think, 'Oh, I'm not a philanthropist. I'm not rich and wealthy,' but we all have that inside of us... the ability to give."

The Art of Giving exhibit will be featured at the Tubman until August 28.