MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning, children brought their favorite stuffed animals to the new Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital for their 5th annual Teddy Bear Clinic.

RELATED: Who is Beverly Knight Olson and why is the Macon children's hospital named after her?

The bears went through different procedures that doctors and nurses perform at the hospital every day

From shots, to weighing and measuring, x-rays and blood sugar checks, the event is a way to make kids feel more comfortable in a hospital by learning day-to-day medical tasks.

RELATED: 'Never give up:' Central Ga. boy on his cancer, seeing the new children's hospital

Cyndee Jones is the nursing director at the hospital and says she loves the imagination kids bring to this event.

"When they get here, they tell us they have a tummy ache or their arm is broken, and when they get to the end, and they see we fixed everything that was wrong with their bear," Jones said. "Their imagination is just great."

This was the first teddy bear clinic they had inside the new children's hospital. In previous years, it was at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Enshrines 8 Members

Jones says they look forward to having the sixth annual event next year at the hospital as well.