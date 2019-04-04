MACON, Ga. — One of the best things you can do in Macon is take a break and visit Amerson River Park right off of North Pierce Drive.

The park is up for the Engaging Local Government Leaders' Knope Award, a national award honoring the top local government places in America. This year they're focused on parks, and Amerson is in the championship round.

The park hosts a variety of different activities, so we took the time to figure out what some of everyone's favorites were.

5. Cleanliness and Beauty

Amerson is a beautiful park to walk through, play in, enjoy a bar-b-que, or sit by the river. You can enjoy sight-seeing on the river or the walking trails, and it's not surprising to see a deer or two roaming about. The county keeps maintenance crews on deck throughout the park to keep it manicured and free of trash.

4. Water Features

You can't have a river park without the river, and the Ocmulgee River snakes right through the park. You can kayak or tube down two miles of the river, sit with your toes in the water, or fish, like 40-year veteran, Thurman Dixon.

"The fish bite like the devil out here man. You can tear them up," Dixon said. "We're catching freshwater fish, and they're good to eat."

3. The Playground

Those with kids can enjoy bringing their little ones to the handicap-accessible playground with swings, slides, and small activities for kids to engage the senses. Right next door is a pavilion for group activities to enjoy a picnic.

Mother of two, Brooke Shearer, said it's the best place to bring her kids.

"I've got a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old. She loves to get on the swings, get on the slide. My 9-month-old hasn't quite got the grasp of walking around quite yet, but we like to come here to practice," Shearer said.

2. Pet friendly

Amerson is a great place to bring your dog or other animal and let them stretch their legs. Open fields and walking trails make exercise for your pet a walk in the park!

"It's a beautiful place to take your dogs and walk, and there's so much room for them to play," said Mindy Henderson.

1. Walking trails

Amerson boasts seven miles of walking trails that are part of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail. The trails pair up nicely with the river and lead up to small pavilions to rest and spots to sight see. It's open to bikes as well.

If you want to vote for Amerson, head to https://elgl.org/knope. You can also give Amerson bonus points by taking a selfie, posting it on Instagram and tagging @elgl50 and using the hashtag #ELGLKnope.