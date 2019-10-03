MACON, Ga. — Dozens of runners hit the pavement for the seventh annual Undy RunWalk Saturday morning at the Matthews Fitness Center at Wesleyan College, to raise awareness and money for colorectal cancer.

Runners were encouraged to wear their underwear on the outside of their clothing, to signify the area of the body colorectal cancer attacks.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer that affects men and women of all ages.

Many ran in support of colon cancer survivors and those who lost their battle, and survivors themselves received free registration at the event.

"Cancer isn't something anyone wants to talk about or deal with, but when they're faced with it, we want them to know, 'hey, you've got a healthcare community that's here to surround you, and provide you with the resources and support that you need to fight this disease and survive it,'" said Danielle Rogers.

Bruce Baggary was happy to be involved in the event, after his wife passed away from the cancer.

"My wife's mission was to help other people, and as she went through her journey with cancer for five plus years, she wanted to help more people and got the opportunity to share her story with many, many people," Baggary said. "Very blessed, very blessed to be a part of this today, and everything going on with colon cancer awareness, so thank you."

The race raised more than $15,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, so they can continue to provide cancer screenings and educate patients in Central Georgia.

To learn more about the RunWalk, click here to visit Colorectal Cancer Alliance's website.