MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 a.m.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says at least four of the firefighters have been released from the hospital at this time.

We're working to confirm the condition of the firefighter still in the hospital.

UPDATE, 5:30 a.m.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins confirms a fifth firefighter was hurt, as well as gave an update on the condition of the four others.

Riggins says two went to the hospital for smoke and heat inhalation, two with neck and back injuries, and one with a fractured ankle.

He says the fire was put out within two hours, and investigators will be on the scene Thursday morning to figure out the cause of the fire.

UPDATE, 11:20 p.m.:

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, Macon-Bibb Fire Department got a call about two structure fires. Riggins says the fire spread to a third home.

There were people were inside the home, and everyone got out safely.

Four firefighters were injured and sent to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. There is no update on their injuries at this time.

No residents inside the home were seriously injured. Riggins recommends people not stay in the street inhaling the smoke.

Riggins says crews will be at the scene throughout the night handling the damage, but they believe the fire is contained for now.

PHOTOS: Multiple homes damaged, 4 firefighters injured in downtown Macon fire

Original Story, 10 p.m.

Macon-Bibb fire crews are battling a large house fire located at Orange and High Streets in downtown Macon.

