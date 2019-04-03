MACON, Ga. — Severe storms rolled through Bibb County and the rest of Central Georgia Sunday afternoon.
RELATED: Storm damage reports from across Central Georgia
Joshua White was able to capture some pretty impressive video from a parking garage in downtown Macon.
Around 24 seconds, you can just barely see the flag pole at the Medical Center, Navicent Health fall over.
MORE: Navicent Health confirms storm damage to Macon hospital
"I think this is it, guys," White says, 45 seconds into the video.
Around 1 minute and 2 seconds, a transformer blows.
Pieces of debris can be seen flying through the air throughout the entire video.
Another video from near the Peach, Crawford County line shows a possible tornado rotating through the air.
PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by email to news@13wmaz.com
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive weather alerts. You can find the app on iTunes and Google Play.
POWER OUTAGES | Georgia Power customers, click here. Georgia EMC customers, click here.