'We just call the police': Recent public Macon shootings highlight importance of staying safe

MACON, Ga. — Once again, a Macon shooting happened this weekend in a busy public place.

In recent weeks, we've seen shootings at a gas station, outside a downtown bar, and at two shopping malls.

We'll break down what deputies say is the best way to stay safe should you be near a shooting.

Several businesses say they monitor street activity regularly to keep their customers safe.

Barbara Boyer is the co-owner of Stag House Antiques and Interiors, LLC, in Vineville.

"We have great clients. They are blown away when they come in here and they see all these antiques in this big place that they didn't realize was here," Boyer said.

They opened their doors in June, but before they opened, Boyer installed indoor and outdoor security cameras and a security system, just to be safe.

"So that people would be safe, because there is a lot of foot traffic and a lot of sketchy people that come through here," Boyer said.

So far, they've been safe, but when asked where she would send customers if there was a shooting nearby, Boyer pointed to a vaulted room.

Boyer said, "I always say if there is a tornado or something like that, that's where we are going to go, because it's solid, steel, and cement."

So, what do you do if you're near gunfire in a public place?

Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says first get away to a safe spot.

"If you're out and about doing your thing, you have multiple avenues to get away from it. Utilize the best one that you can. Get away as fast as you can," Collins said.

After getting away, Collins says, call 911.

"Whether it be inside a business, inside the car, drive off if you have to, call 911, but certainly don't grab your phone and lean out and try to video it. You're no good, no witness, if you've allowed yourself to stay in the line of danger. Get away from all of that. Let somebody who is trained handle it," Collins said.

"If we think there is somebody that's doing something or causing some sort of ruckus, we just call the police. We don't get involved," Boyer said.

Even with the recent public shootings, Boyer also says she doesn't think Macon is any worse than other cities.

Boyer said, "Downtown is a great place to go. Vineville is a great place to go. You know, it's safe here. You just have to keep your eyes open."

Now Captain Collins also said after seeking safety, call 911, and just leave the line open if you can't talk. That will still help them figure out what's going on.

