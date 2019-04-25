MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story was edited before a fifth firefighter was confirmed to be injured. The text of the story reflects this, however the video still states four were injured.

Three homes went up in flames Wednesday night in downtown Macon, sending five firefighters to the hospital.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire that broke out across two homes. He says those flames eventually spread to a third house near the corner of Orange Street and High Street.

"Unfortunately I have had to send four firefighters that were injured inside of this fire to Navicent Healthcare at this point in time," said Riggins Wednesday night.

Some firefighters climbed ladders to fight the flames, while others recovered outside from the smoke that filled the air.

Riggins says he believes the fire started at 988 High Street, but says investigators are still gathering evidence. The people living inside the homes made it out safely.

Neighbors like Albert Reichert watched outside while firefighters sprayed down each home.

"I was worried that it might get down as far as our house because of the way the flames were coming through the roof and these houses are so close together," said Reichert.

Riggins says the fire department spent hours containing the fire and assessing damage.

"There has been substantial damage done to the first two houses," said Riggins.

Reichert says his heart goes out to the people who live in those homes and he's grateful for the fire department.

"We owe a lot to them because of what they do," said Reichert.

Anyone with information can call the Macon-Bibb Fire Department at 478-751-7300.