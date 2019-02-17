This week, Macon-Bibb commissioners will vote on whether or not to fly a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag outside of the government center and courthouse.

Outside of Fort Valley City Hall, one of those flags does fly. It holds a very special meaning to Tiny Davis-Fitzgerald.

"[My brother's] dreams of going to college on that football scholarship, his dreams were not deferred, his dreams were taken away, because he was sent to Vietnam," said Davis-Fitzgerald.

The flag is dedicated to her brother, Paul Fitzgerald. He served in the Vietnam War and grew up down the street.

For the last 50 years, Fitzgerald has been missing in action.

"Our soldiers had to fight over there in dangerous circumstances. They had prepared to go over there and serve their country, and we really need to fly the flag," said Davis-Fitzgerald.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen sponsored the proposal to fly the same flag outside Macon-Bibb's government center and the courthouse to show respect.

"If people come to the community, they'll know we support the military," said Allen.

Allen says he was very lucky.

"I didn't have to go, but so many people I went to school with lost their lives there, so many people in our country lost their lives," said Allen.

Davis-Fitzgerald says she's traveling to Macon to speak on behalf of the proposal.

"Sometimes it's like, 'well maybe he's not dead, maybe he's still alive somewhere,'" said Davis-Fitzgerald.

She says if her brother or any other missing veterans ever return home, she wants them to know they were not forgotten.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says more than 1,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.

Commissioners will meet to talk about the proposal for the flag on Tuesday, February 19th at 6 p.m. at the Macon-Bibb government center on Poplar Street.