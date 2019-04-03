MACON, Ga. — When a severe round of storms came through Buena Vista Avenue in south Macon, Dino Brooks and Alvin Williams say they stayed inside.

"We were just shocked when we heard it and saw the tree fall on that house, that's really what just happened," said Brooks.

They said they stood at the window watching the storm tear through.

During the first round of storms, they saw heavy winds and rains.

Brooks and Williams say a lightning bolt even hit a tree and snapped it in half, hitting the home next door.

"I hope everyone is okay," said Williams.

They say they also saw golf-sized balls of hail, but Brooks says he's fortunate nothing fell on his house.

Brooks says he's been through hurricanes that have hit the area, and he rates the storm a 4 out of 10.

The homeowners were not home at the time reporters arrived.