Students are taking the reins at Wesleyan College

MACON, Ga. — This week, kids at Wesleyan College's equestrian camp are taking their summer by the reins.

The week-long camp is designed to get kids ages 8-12 comfortable and knowledgeable on all things equestrian!

While the camp has made some changes in lieu of COVID-19, head instructor Catherine Baker is excited to get her students confident around horses.

"Everyone will ride every day. They will get the horses out, groom the horses, tack up the horse," says Baker. "There's a respect that you get with a horse. If you treat a horse with respect they treat you back with respect."

To help enforce social distancing, Baker split her campers up in to two groups and implemented temperature checks and a lot of hand washing.

Even though this year's camp includes a few extra steps, Baker says that kids always come into their own by the end of the camp.

"As it progresses, their eyes get brighter, their smile gets bigger, they sit up taller," says Baker. "They're like, 'I can do this,' and that's what's amazing to watch, them gaining that independence and that comfort in just a couple days."

Wesleyan's camp will run until Friday, however Baxter and her equestrian staff are deliberating holding another camp for more advanced riders.

