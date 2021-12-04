There is a record number of job listings right now, more than when the pandemic began.

MACON, Ga. — Some Central Georgians are toasting to a taste of normalcy, returning to local restaurants and bars.

However, some businesses say they are struggling to meet that demand.

Staffing is a huge concern for most restaurant owners, including "A Brooke Haven Lounge" owner Darin Rogers.

"People tend to feel more comfortable sitting outside, so business is picking up from that standpoint," said Rogers. "However, our staff is the same."

More people are ordering food, but restaurants don't have enough manpower to keep up with the orders.

Some restaurant owners blame Georgia's extended unemployment benefits, boosted by federal stimulus money.

"We're currently looking for servers, bartenders, and kitchen staff," said Rogers. "I think if we can fill those holes from a staffing standpoint, it'll be better for us as a business."

Just around the corner is Your Pie.

Your Pie co-owner Matt Gilliam said, "I hear from other colleagues, especially with back-of-house people -- the cooks and dishwashers -- people are having trouble filling those positions, but like I said, we've been fortunate that everyone who works for us is front-of-house."

Some got lucky, but understaffing is a trend across the State of Georgia.

That's according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

"We've heard complaints around the state," said commissioner of Labor Mark Butler, "You know, seeing a lot of help wanted signs."

Butler says dine-in restaurants aren't staying open seven days a week and some fast food restaurants aren't providing all of their usual services.

"You can only work so many hours a week," said Butler. "Once you go past the 40 hours a week, then you start to get into overtime, and overtime can get really expensive."

"Fast food restaurants -- they haven't opened up their dining room yet because they don't have enough staff to maintain their dining room," said Butler.

Why is staffing a challenge right now?

"The benefits right now are averaging over $14 an hour right now to not work," said Butler. "Until you see those benefits go away, you're going to continue to see this issue."

Butler says the stimulus money is also causing a labor crunch for hotels and retail stores.

Butler also says there is a record number of job listings right now, more than when the pandemic began.