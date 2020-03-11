What Bibb voters should expect at the polls on Election Day

Board of Election employees feel prepared to handle the large crowds, but here's a few tips you can do ahead of time to make it go as smoothly as possible.

MACON, Ga. — Here are some tips you should know to make voting smoother.

Jeanetta Watson with the Bibb Board of Elections says getting ready for this Election Day starts with knowing where to vote.

"That would help tremendously. We usually have a line full of folks in our office on Election Day thinking they can still vote here, in our office, because of early voting, then we have to send them to their assigned polling location," she said.

You can find that out on the Secretary of State's website. Once you get to the polls, there's a few things you need to remember.

"Understand the ballot would be great and going on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page, they would be able to research their actual ballot that they would vote at their assigned polling location. They do need to have photo ID. No campaigning within 150 feet. No campaign paraphernalia on their person or their vehicle within the 150 feet guideline," Watson said.

They have more than 300 poll workers who went through training on the new machines. Watson says they're ready to handle the crowd.

"There's an adjustment period at 7a.m., it takes a couple minutes to get used to the flow of things with the new machines equipment and everything and then once that first hour goes by, generally the rest of the day will flow like clockwork," Watson said.