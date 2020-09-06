MACON, Ga. — There are two things to keep in mind at the polls, taking the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe from COVID-19 and knowing how to use the new voting machines.

"We are adhering to the social distancing directives of COVID-19. So when poll workers show up at the polls for voting, they will have to adhere to the 6-foot distancing rule," Bibb County Board of Elections Supervisor Jeanetta Watson said.

Watson says they've worked hard to keep voters safe during the pandemic.

"We recommend them wearing PPE. We aren't supplying PPE to the voters, but we are supplying PPE to every poll worker. We have gloves, masks and sanitizer and some cleaning supplies that we'll be using to sanitize the area as voting takes place," Watson said.

They also want to remind people how to use the new voting machines.

"You insert your card into the unit, make your choices and once you cast your ballot, a ballot will print from a printer. Every piece of voting equipment has a printer attached to it, and once that ballot prints out you have to physically take it to a another station where there will be a poll worker standing there with a tabulator," Watson said.

Voters will scan their ballots into the tabulator where it will drop down into a secure lock box. They'll return their card, pick up their "I voted" sticker, and be on their way.

"With voting going on and social gathering being of importance, we're just like everybody else. We want everybody to be safe. We have had many many media blasts out there recommending everybody to be safe and wear their protective equipment," Watson said.

Watson says there will be Stylus tools available to use to mark your vote on the screens instead of your finger to limit surface contact.

You can find a list of polling locations here.

