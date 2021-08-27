You can break your neck and be paralyzed by the neck down, break your ribs and puncture your lungs, hit your liver or spleen, or break a bone.

MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 is jamming hospital emergency rooms across the nation, and doctors are warning people not to visit for non-emergencies or take unnecessary risks that may land you in the ER.

That includes a viral video challenge that has some doctors shaking their heads.

The state Department of Public Health is warning people the state's hospitals are stretched thin.

They're warning people to stay away from the emergency room unless it's an absolute emergency.

In Macon, Piedmont hospitals say their two emergency rooms are seeing their regular volume of visits.

Piedmont Macon North ER Doctor Gary Godlewski said, "The heart, the chest pain, the stomach aches, nausea, and vomiting."

Godlewski says the list also includes people with COVID-19 symptoms.

However, they also see people asking for COVID-19 tests.

"A lot of people with no symptoms are coming in. In fact, we changed our policy not to test these people, because we are running low on the COVID-19 tests," Godlewski said.

Godlewski added you should get tested anywhere but the ER.

Here's another thing that's concerning them: the viral milk crate challenge.

"It only takes the one way to hit to change your whole life," Godlewski said.

The videos are popular on YouTube and TikTok.

People try to get to the top of the milk crate pyramid, but most fail.

Godlewski said, "It may look funny. It may look fun or challenging, but it's very, very dangerous."

It's so dangerous that doctors across the nation are seeing broken bones that put people in the hospital.

"This is so off-balanced, and you have so many things you can hit at different angles. You can really get significantly hurt," Godlewski said.

Godlewski also says you can break your neck and be paralyzed by the neck down, break your ribs and puncture your lungs, hit your liver or spleen, or break a bone, adding the risks aren't worth it, especially now.

"If you think, we are already maxed out and you can do something preventable like not do milk crate tests -- it's just not sensible when our hospitals are full. You might be waiting a while," Godlewski said.

The emergency room will treat more severe patients first, so if you broke your wrist or arm, you could be sitting in the ER for hours.

According to Godlewski, Piedmont's emergency wait period depends.

He says the wait has been three to four hours for much of this week, but less at other times.