MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after the Best Western hotel on Riverside Drive was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office press release says it happened around 3 a.m.

They say it was reported a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask holding a gun entered the hotel and demanded money from the clerk.

He fled on foot behind the lobby after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured during the robbery, and it's still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Woman arrested after pulling knife on Bibb deputies serving warrant

RELATED: 'You're talking easily in the six figures:' GBI director talks Georgia gangs and new task force

RELATED: Warner Robins, Macon Dollar Generals robbed at gunpoint

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.