MaconChoseMe project documents why people come to Macon and make it home

Dsto Moore spent the last two years documenting how people who aren’t originally from Macon ended up here and why they love it.

MACON, Ga. — Many people born in the 478 had no choice on where they grew up, but the city is constantly changing with the help of new people from far and wide.

One Macon photographer has spent at least two years documenting how people who aren’t originally from Macon ended up here and why they love it.

“In a way I’m kind of welcoming people to Macon through my lens and highlight them and make sure their stories have been told as well,” said photographer Dsto Moore.

Moore’s newest photography project is called Macon Chose Me, where he interviews and photographs people who are not from Macon, but are continually making an impact on the community.

He has photographed eight people so far in the project and hopes to do more in the future. He says he’s heard some inspirational stories from his subjects.

“People told me about their trials and tribulations about how they got to Macon and of how they were before they got to Macon and how Macon changed their life and everything. It’s like a new beginning, so I get inspired by some of these stories I have heard so far,” he said.

His subjects include people who have found their life’s passion in Macon, those who have learned what it means to be in a community, and so much more.

Moore says everyone has a story that matters, and he wants to be able to give people their flowers while they can still smell them.

“I know some people focus on the older history in Macon, but I try to focus on stories that are going on right now. All the people who did history who are still here, I try to focus on those people because one day the next generation should know what’s going on,” he said.

Moore says he doesn’t plan on wrapping up the project while there are still great stories left to tell in his community.

To see what he’s done so far, you can search #Maconchoseme on Facebook. If you are a Macon transplant with an interesting story to tell, Moore says you can direct message him on social media.

You can also talk with Moore during Creative Conversations: The Black Artist Showcase & Artist Talk at the Macon Arts Alliance on Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m.