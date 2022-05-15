Maconites cast their ballots during Sunday early voting

Voters we spoke to say it was very convenient for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, Macon voters made their way down to the Board of Elections for the only opportunity to cast their vote on a Sunday.

Voters we spoke to say it was very convenient for them.

Rev. Caroline Adams says she hope there are more Sunday voting options in the the future.

"You have a chance to have your breakfast, go to worship service and then just-gone come on out and vote. I mean it's an opportunity to cast your vote make yourself be heard," she said.

"It's a simple process but the most important thing is to vote. You know get out and exercise your right to vote, Latrellis Dent said.

Early voting will continue until May 20th. Polls will be open between 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.