Maconites celebrate Archaeology Day at Fort Hawkins

MACON, Ga. — For all the historians in Central Georgia, Happy Archaeology Day!
Fort Hawkins held its 17th Annual Archaeology Day event on Saturday at their visitors center.
The celebration included lessons in artifact identification and Georgia Native American lifestyles.
They also had pottery making, weapons training and reenactors for those that enjoy some hands-on learning.
Ashley Quinn with the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society believes that you can't know where you're going unless you know where you've been.
"I think it's important for people to know the history of the land that they're at, also the history of their family and the people they're attached to or the people that they came from. So, if you don't have the history of the place where you live or the people that you came from, there's seems to be a part of you that's missing in my opinion," she said.
The event lasted from noon until 4 p.m.
Don't worry if you missed this one, they'll be back next year in early May.
RELATED ARTICLES: