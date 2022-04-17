Maconites celebrate Easter with sunrise service on Coleman Hill

The service was led by Katie Griffis.

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, Maconites gathered to watch the sunrise into Easter morning here in Central Georgia.

On top of Coleman Hill, Mulberry Street United Methodist Church hosted their Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. in the morning.

On any given Easter, for the last 105 years, you can find church goers gathered on top of Coleman Hill praying, worshipping and singing hymns all while taking in the beauty of nature.

"Hearing the bird, watching the sunrise. The hums of violins, I mean everything is just, put out before us because of God and everything is just. t's very moving," one churchgoer said.

Mulberry Street United Methodist Church started the interfaith Easter Service on the Hill two days after the U.S. entered World War I and it's been going on ever since.