Maconites celebrate the refusal of $680 million recycling center, Brightmark

Environmental organizations and the people of Macon let their voices be heard when there were talks of having the world's largest plastic incinerator come to Macon

MACON, Ga. — Peg Jones, president of Save Our Rivers, held a celebratory meeting yesterday after Bibb County rejected a deal with Brightmark.

Jones and others believed the proposed recycling plant would negatively impact Macon and Warner Robins with pollution.

Other organizations like Environment Georgia and National Resource Defense Council also pushed against the company moving to the area.

"It will effect our rivers, our air, Warner Robins Air Force base possibly and we just didn't need that," Jones said. "We didn't want people to suffer."

Former Mayoral candidate, Stanley Stewart agrees with Jones that the environment of Macon must be considered.

"The citizens of south Macon and north Warner Robins, as Ms. Jones just mentioned, would've been adversely affected by this and we all would've been affected by it indirectly here in the city, so we just wanted to make sure," Stewart said. "We're not against development, but at the same time we want to make sure that development comes in a positive form and fashion that's positive for the entire community."

Jones and Stewart both encourage community members to go to County meetings and voice their opinions about decisions that will impact them.