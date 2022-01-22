Maconites discuss dos and don'ts of traffic stops at 'What to Do When You See Blue' town hall

Organizers say the program was a success, so they plan to take the program to Thomaston later in the year.

MACON, Ga. — People in Macon had the chance to discuss how to approach interactions with law enforcement Saturday. Beyond the Bell spent the day discussing the dos and don’ts during a traffic stop at their event ‘What to Do When You See Blue.’

Maconites gathered at Glorious Hope Baptist Church for the town hall meeting. The program included a fried fish lunch and guest speakers.

Executive director Sandra Dean and project coordinator Amanda Smith believe it’s important for the community to see police and other first responders as allies.

“It really means a lot because, of course, I raised sons, I have grandchildren that drive. I see a lot of the kids in our community that have attitudes toward law enforcement. We wanted to make sure that they understood that law enforcement were their friends and if they are stopped for any reason, how to act with law enforcement,” said Dean.