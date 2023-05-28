Maconites enjoy 28th annual Soul Jam Festival at Henderson Stadium

DJ Earthquake says the event was dedicated to Otis Redding III.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon got to enjoy the Sunday weather with some live soul music and soul food.

People brought their own chairs and tents our to Henderson Stadium for the Soul Jam Music Festival.

It brought a crowd from as far as Florida and Alabama.

As for those closer to home, they say this event is an annual tradition.

"I love how they do this. I come every year," Mesheila Brown said.

Brown says this year she's sitting in the bleachers but one year she was dancing on the stage.

This year's performers include Big Mike, West Love, and Stan Butler.

"I love Heat Wave those are one of my favorite singing groups and Midnight Star," Linda Johnson said.

This year marks the 28th Soul Jam Festival.