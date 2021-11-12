Maconites finish their holiday shopping, support small business at Christmas in Downtown

It featured free hot cocoa, selfies with Santa, music, and holiday crafts.

MACON, Ga. — This holiday season, folks had the chance to get some holiday shopping done and support small businesses.

Newtown Macon hosted Christmas in Downtown Saturday afternoon. It's a festival celebrating small businesses.

It featured free hot cocoa, selfies with Santa, music, and holiday crafts. You could also find a makers market with Central Georgia vendors.

Organizers said the event was for people to come together before Christmas and enjoy time with each other while shopping small.