MACON, Ga. — Macon Regional Crimestoppers released a new 'Top 15 Most Wanted' list Wednesday.
Back in February, Crimestoppers launched a new quarterly initiative that offers a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to the arrest of one of the Top 15.
RELATED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers to release quarterly 'Most Wanted' list
Here are this quarter's Top 15 and which county they're wanted in.
- Moses Rodriguez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence
- Larry M. Bryant: Bibb County, wanted for gang participation, probation violation
- Carlos Anderson: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated assault
- Abel Salas De'leon: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated child molestation and child molestation
- Davarius Curry: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault
- Diego Martinez: Bibb County, wanted for child molestation
- Devonte Robinson: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery, obstructing a 911 call, obstruction
- Tyree Welch: Bibb County, wanted for criminal damage to property, simple battery, terroristic threats, theft by taking, violation of the criminal street gang act
- Kevin D. Hurley: Houston County, wanted for aggravated battery
- Tia Hill: Houston County, wanted for affixing materials that reduce of increase light, aggravated assault against a peace officer, criminal tresspass, erratic lane change, failure to report an accident, fleeing/eluding an officer, meth possession
- Ashton Hopkins: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence
- Martin Martinez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children
- Deandre Billue: Bibb County, wanted for battery family violence, false imprisonment, family violence, obstructing a 911 call
- Alonzo Sapp: Jones County, wanted for voluntary manslaughter
- Taveon Davis: Monroe County, wanted for fleeing/eluding an officer, kidnapping
To send in a tip, you can call 1-877-68CRIME.
RELATED: 'It certainly concerns me:' 5 suspects arrested in Bibb County meth trafficking case, 1 suspect on the loose
RELATED: Crimestoppers 'Top 15 Most Wanted' suspect arrested, family member charged
RELATED: Crimestoppers releases second list of Central Georgia's 15 'Most Wanted'
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.