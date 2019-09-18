MACON, Ga. — Macon Regional Crimestoppers released a new 'Top 15 Most Wanted' list Wednesday.

Back in February, Crimestoppers launched a new quarterly initiative that offers a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to the arrest of one of the Top 15.

RELATED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers to release quarterly 'Most Wanted' list

Here are this quarter's Top 15 and which county they're wanted in.

  • Moses Rodriguez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence
  • Larry M. Bryant: Bibb County, wanted for gang participation, probation violation
  • Carlos Anderson: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated assault
  • Abel Salas De'leon: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated child molestation and child molestation
  • Davarius Curry: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault
  • Diego Martinez: Bibb County, wanted for child molestation
  • Devonte Robinson: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery, obstructing a 911 call, obstruction
  • Tyree Welch: Bibb County, wanted for criminal damage to property, simple battery, terroristic threats, theft by taking, violation of the criminal street gang act
  • Kevin D. Hurley: Houston County, wanted for aggravated battery
  • Tia Hill: Houston County, wanted for affixing materials that reduce of increase light, aggravated assault against a peace officer, criminal tresspass, erratic lane change, failure to report an accident, fleeing/eluding an officer, meth possession
  • Ashton Hopkins: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence
  • Martin Martinez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children
  • Deandre Billue: Bibb County, wanted for battery family violence, false imprisonment, family violence, obstructing a 911 call
  • Alonzo Sapp: Jones County, wanted for voluntary manslaughter
  • Taveon Davis: Monroe County, wanted for fleeing/eluding an officer, kidnapping
MUGSHOTS | Macon Regional Crimestoppers Top 15 Most Wanted
01 / 15
Carlos Anderson: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated assault
02 / 15
Moses Rodriguez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence
03 / 15
Ashton Hopkins: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence
04 / 15
Abel Salas De'leon: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated child molestation and child molestation
05 / 15
Tia Hill: Houston County, wanted for affixing materials that reduce of increase light, aggravated assault against a peace officer, criminal tresspass, erratic lane change, failure to report an accident, fleeing/eluding an officer, meth possession
06 / 15
Kevin D. Hurley: Houston County, wanted for aggravated battery
07 / 15
Taveon Davis: Monroe County, wanted for fleeing/eluding an officer, kidnapping
08 / 15
Devonte Robinson: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery, obstructing a 911 call, obstruction
09 / 15
Martin Martinez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children
10 / 15
Deandre Billue: Bibb County, wanted for battery family violence, false imprisonment, family violence, obstructing a 911 call
11 / 15
Davarius Curry: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault
12 / 15
Larry M. Bryant: Bibb County, wanted for gang participation, probation violation
13 / 15
Alonzo Sapp: Jones County, wanted for voluntary manslaughter
14 / 15
Diego Martinez: Bibb County, wanted for child molestation
15 / 15
Tyree Welch: Bibb County, wanted for criminal damage to property, simple battery, terroristic threats, theft by taking, violation of the criminal street gang act

To send in a tip, you can call 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: 'It certainly concerns me:' 5 suspects arrested in Bibb County meth trafficking case, 1 suspect on the loose

RELATED: Crimestoppers 'Top 15 Most Wanted' suspect arrested, family member charged

RELATED: Crimestoppers releases second list of Central Georgia's 15 'Most Wanted'

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.