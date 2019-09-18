MACON, Ga. — Macon Regional Crimestoppers released a new 'Top 15 Most Wanted' list Wednesday.

Back in February, Crimestoppers launched a new quarterly initiative that offers a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to the arrest of one of the Top 15.

Here are this quarter's Top 15 and which county they're wanted in.

Moses Rodriguez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence

Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence Larry M. Bryant: Bibb County, wanted for gang participation, probation violation

Bibb County, wanted for gang participation, probation violation Carlos Anderson: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated assault

Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated assault Abel Salas De'leon: Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated child molestation and child molestation

Baldwin County, wanted for aggravated child molestation and child molestation Davarius Curry: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault

Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault Diego Martinez: Bibb County, wanted for child molestation

Bibb County, wanted for child molestation Devonte Robinson: Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery, obstructing a 911 call, obstruction

Bibb County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery, obstructing a 911 call, obstruction Tyree Welch: Bibb County, wanted for criminal damage to property, simple battery, terroristic threats, theft by taking, violation of the criminal street gang act

Bibb County, wanted for criminal damage to property, simple battery, terroristic threats, theft by taking, violation of the criminal street gang act Kevin D. Hurley: Houston County, wanted for aggravated battery

Houston County, wanted for aggravated battery Tia Hill: Houston County, wanted for affixing materials that reduce of increase light, aggravated assault against a peace officer, criminal tresspass, erratic lane change, failure to report an accident, fleeing/eluding an officer, meth possession

Houston County, wanted for affixing materials that reduce of increase light, aggravated assault against a peace officer, criminal tresspass, erratic lane change, failure to report an accident, fleeing/eluding an officer, meth possession Ashton Hopkins: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence

Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault, battery family violence Martin Martinez: Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children

Houston County, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children Deandre Billue: Bibb County, wanted for battery family violence, false imprisonment, family violence, obstructing a 911 call

Bibb County, wanted for battery family violence, false imprisonment, family violence, obstructing a 911 call Alonzo Sapp: Jones County, wanted for voluntary manslaughter

Jones County, wanted for voluntary manslaughter Taveon Davis: Monroe County, wanted for fleeing/eluding an officer, kidnapping

To send in a tip, you can call 1-877-68CRIME.

