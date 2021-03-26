MACON, Georgia — Macon-Bibb County has made it first steps making way for convenience centers around town to collect household trash.
On Thursday morning, workers demolished the old animal shelter on 11th Street.
The site will be a part of the first convenience center that will help reduce illegal dumping.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller discussed why building these new convenience centers is so important.
"It's very important because we're in the process of closing our landfill," Miller said. "When we close our landfill, people won't have a place to take their debris to, so we must give them a place to come to at no charge, so this is one of five or six we're going to have in Macon. We're excited about getting this thing open. Our goal is to have one open in the next 90 to 120 days."
Miller says he promises to keep this county clean and they will not sit back and wait for solutions.