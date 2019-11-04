The end of a major Bibb transportation and redevelopment project is near. Community leaders gathered for the removal of the last piece of the 2nd Street "hump" bridge.

The removal of the section that crosses the railroad line means the path is clear for the new 2nd Street corridor connector to move forward.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert says the project began with SPLOST money back in 2011. Now, more than $10 million has been invested. The ultimate goal is to connect several neighborhoods along the corridor.