MACON, Ga. — The Pinkest Party on Earth will NOT be happening in 2020.

The Cherry Blossom Festival made the announcement at a Friday press conference.

Organizers said they met with Macon-Bibb EMA and public health officials Thursday around 2 p.m. to discuss a course of action.

In that meeting, they discussed the number of cases around Georgia and how communities can slow the spread of the virus.

They also discussed how other large gatherings around the state were addressing the virus.

A vote was held at an executive session after the meeting and it was unanimously decided that the Cherry Blossom Festival would be canceled.

That includes ALL events scheduled to run from the end of March through the beginning of April.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we know more.

