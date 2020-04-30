MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Northside Hospital is suspending some services and moving staff to their main Coliseum Hospital due to a reduced number of patients.

That's according to Stephen Daugherty, CEO for Coliseum Health System, which owns both hospitals.

He says both Coliseum Northside Hospital and Coliseum Medical Centers are open and operating.

But he says they've moved all surgeries to their Coliseum Medical Centers location in east Macon.

For now, they've also stopped taking new ICU patients at Northside. Those patients will be immediately admitted to Coliseum Medical Centers.

Daugherty says staff at Northside will still stabilize any patients there and decide whether they can stay, or if they need to be transferred to east Macon.

He says those changes will stay in effect until further notice -- when their number of patients starts to return to normal.

He says some employees will go on reduced pandemic pay, but none are being laid off.

