Macon's Covenant Academy celebrates classical studies with 'Greeks & Romans Day'

There were Greek music, dance, and math classes following the program, and a marketplace where students could work together to buy and sell items.

MACON, Ga. — Students at Covenant Academy had the chance to race in a chariot Friday!

They created their own custom chariots for their Greeks and Romans Day.

The day of fun celebrated everything the students have studied all year.

There was an Aesop's Fables program with jingles and demonstrations of all they've learned.

The event has become a tradition and a favorite among students.

"All of the things that we've studied, it just lends itself in our classical education to put together a day like this to end our school year,"