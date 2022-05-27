Macon's Dueling Piano Bar under new management

Evan knew the minute he walked into the bar that it was his "calling" to make it something special.

MACON, Ga. — One downtown Macon bar is now under new management, and the new owner has big dreams of making it the best bar in Central Georgia.

Evan Jones, also known as TJ, says he saw his vision for Macon's Dueling Piano Bar the moment he walked in.

The former owner of the bar hired him to help out around the place, but when he realized the owner wanted to sell the bar, he says he jumped at the opportunity because he saw it had a lot of potential.

"What I want to have is something that's recognized on a national level," Jones says, "and not necessarily for myself, but [something] that brings people here and is just increasing the profitability and notoriety of downtown Macon in general."

Jones says he wants to keep the theme of the bar, but make it more high-end for music and cocktails. Some of those plans include changing the menu and adding new features like a VIP section, outdoor patio, and more.