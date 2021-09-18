Macon's First Street Art & Wine Festival unites craft and wine lovers alike

The 567 Center and Just Tap'd are teaming up this weekend to host the three-day event in downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Arts and crafts lovers got the chance to brush up on their knowledge of wine and art with a glass of wine in one hand, and a paint brush in the other.

It was all part of Macon's First Street Art & Wine Festival.

It included several different workshops, art activities, and wine tastings.

The festival itself is free, but you may have to buy tickets for some activities.

"It's been a stressful year for everyone. This is just a great opportunity to relax and unwind and have a great weekend. It's a great opportunity for people to spend time with friends and family, and relax and enjoy a little wine, make a little art and browse the shops," said Melissa Macker.

The festival kicked off Friday morning and continued into Saturday from noon until 7 p.m..

The last day of the festival happens Sunday, Sept 19 from 1-4 p.m.