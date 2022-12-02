Macon's H&H Restaurant unveils mural in honor of 'Mama Louise,' 'Mama Hill,' and Allman Brothers

The mural features the Allman Brothers and the original H&H owners, Inez Hill and Louise Hudson.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's legendary H&H Restaurant unveiled their new mural in honor of "Mama Louise" Hudson and her late business partner Inez "Mama Hill" on Friday.

The Moonhanger Group commissioned artist Steven Teller to paint not only an iconic photo of the Allman Brothers Band eating at the restaurant, but to include images of the original owners "Mama Hill" and "Mama Louise."

The mural represents the all the history that comes with H&H, like the time the Allman Brothers Band came in with only enough money for two plates and Hudson fed all of them anyway.

While Hudson wasn't there to receive all the outpouring of love, her son Monroe Hudson was, and he says he could not be more proud of his mother.

"Sometimes, it's unbelievable. I don't know, sometimes I'm just grateful that she put herself in this position, and it's all because of love. She showed love to everybody," Monroe Hudson said.