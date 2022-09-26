Macon's Loaves & Fishes ministry unveils new backyard patio

MACON, Ga. — The Loaves & Fishes Ministry is unveiling its new back patio. It's meant to be a place for the homeless community to sit and enjoy their meals away from the elements.



They invited the mayor, church partners, and board members as well as their clients for the ribbon cutting Monday. Jake Ferro, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes, says they have fans set up for the summer heat, and there will be heaters for when it gets cold.