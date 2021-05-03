x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Macon's mass vaccination site hits milestone with 10,000 shots

Mayor Lester Miller says they are 'saving lives one person at a time.'

MACON, Ga. — The mass vaccination site at Macon's Farmers Market hit a key milestone Friday.

The vaccine site administered its 10,000th shot halfway through its tenth day in business.  

Folks gathered to congratulate Naomi Robertson, who received the 10,000th shot.

Robertson shared her thoughts on the vaccine and why she decided to get it.

"I was reluctant initially, but then I thought about it and I said that, you know, we've got to do something about this virus," Robertson said. "It seems like it just keeps spreading, and in order to combat it we have to take the vaccine, wear the mask, do social distancing."

Mayor Lester Miller says he's "excited."

"It's all about saving lives, and today we're able to get that 10,000th shot in the arm. So, we're excited about all the exposure Macon is getting, but really saving lives one person at a time."

You can sign up online to get the vaccine shot at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

RELATED: Central Georgia gets second mass vaccination location in Sandersville

RELATED: Georgia superintendents discuss vaccine rollout as Phase 1A+ expansion opens March 8

RELATED: Houston County Schools plans to finish COVID-19 vaccinations by spring break