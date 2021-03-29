Some people said they sat in line for 30 minutes to an hour to get their shot. Kerry Futch says it's because of expanded eligibility and more available appointments

MACON, Ga. — On Monday, Macon's mass vaccination site saw long lines as over 2,000 people waited to get their vaccine. That's more than three times the number of shots they gave last Thursday.

Site Coordinator Kerry Futch credits that line to the expanded eligibility to adults 16 and over and more available appointments.

"We've also moved up to where we can see more people throughout the day so we've upped that number, along with our staff and we're just trying to get people through as quick as we can."

He says on Friday, they went from being able to vaccinate 2,100 people per day to 2,500.

"The wait time has been a little longer than normal, but we're working through that. We have seven lanes open that we're dealing with," says Futch, "So it is moving, it's just a little slower process today."

Fritz Artis had his appointment for his second dose on Monday.

"It's dose number two. I'm feeling awesome."

Earlier in the day, some people said it took about an hour to get to the front of the line.

Artis says he got in line about a mile away from the entrance to the site around 1:30 p.m., but it took only about 30 minutes to get to the front.

"It's not too long," he says. "It's moving fairly fast. It's like a Chick-fil-A line. It's moving."

Futch says they will vaccinate around 1,500 people Tuesday through Thursday and over 2,000 again on Friday.

That's compared to just 600 appointments last Thursday.

He says he hopes this high turnout will continue.

"Usually, Mondays and Fridays are our highest days," he says, "So in the middle of the week, there's usually appointments available, so I encourage anyone if you're interested in getting that shot or you're eligible for your second dose to go on and register and come out."