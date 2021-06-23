Macon's Mulberry Market gets grant to help people grow food

They will hand out 150 free cherry tomato plants in the next couple of Wednesdays.

MACON, Ga. — The Mulberry Market in Macon just got a $2,500 grant to increase food access to people in the area.

That's a win for you because the folks at the market will give out a limited number of free cherry tomato plants in the next couple of weeks.

Nikki Taylor owns Everyday Farm and Garden, and she realizes not everyone has a green thumb.

"They get nervous. They're like, 'I can't do that.' I hear that a lot," she said.

Mulberry Market manager Lacey Resch got Taylor to work her magic and grow 150 baby tomato plants.

These are the plants that could eventually wind up in your backyard.

"They are Red Robin, so they're are a patio tomato," Nikki explained while standing over the baby plants.

"I think it's really empowering to have that, some sort of accomplishment from growing even something as simple as a little cherry tomato," Lacey projected.

A sense of accomplishment is great, but this program can keep you from plopping down a few bucks every week.

"A little container of cherry tomatoes is $2.99," Lacey calculated. "They can save some money at the grocery store on something that can kind of be a luxury item at times, because tomatoes can be expensive,"

Not only do you get the free plant and soil, but this is a contest.

"We'd like them to use the hashtag #gardenbymulberry ," Lacey said.

Have fun with this.

Post photos from your new little friend, recipes from your crop, or just write a few lines on what it's like to have dirt underneath your fingernails.

The winner will get a $200 gift certificate to go and buy more gardening stuff at the end of the summer.

"We really want funny stories, especially if you have your kids involved with growing the plants," Lacey said with a smile.